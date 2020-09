BOONE, IA. (WCIA) — The “virtual” Farm Progress Show came to a close Thursday.

The “FPVX” packed 500 exhibitors onto one website. Boone, Iowa was supposed to host the annual event, but COVID-19 put an end to that.

Starting on Tuesday, everything agriculture was right at your fingertips. As for next year, Farm Progress officials said they hope to be back on site. That will be in Decatur.