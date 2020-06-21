Virtual drag queen storytime

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Drag queen story time returned, but it looked a little different.

It was held virtually because of COVID-19 restriction. The Up Center for Champaign County along with the Urbana Free Library hosted the free event.

Drag queen Karma Carrington was the storyteller and kids of all ages tuned in.

Carrington told us why reading to children is so important to them.

“When you don’t see people who look like you… or express themselves like you… That can be really traumatic and really effect long-term development. So as a teacher and as a queer person, I think it’s really important to have a diverse representation of the population. And to do that as early as possible.”

Carrington read the book, “Work Loves Worm,” and after, there was a virtual dance party.