Virginia Theatre postpones future shows

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District said it has suspended public and private events at the Virginia Theatre because of coronavirus safety concerns.

Several events have been rescheduled, including:

Ebertfest (Sept. 8-11)

That’s What She Said (Sept. 25)

The Moth Main Stage (Oct. 9)

An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry (Nov. 6)

Glenn Miller Orchestra (Nov. 13)

Other events canceled: CU’s Got Talent, which is a popular fundraiser put on by Champaign West Rotary.

Other shows are still in the process of being rescheduled, including Gordon Lightfoot and David Sedaris.

Tickets to all suspended events will be honored at their rescheduled dates. Ticket-holders unable to attend rescheduled events may request a full refund by contacting the Virginia Theatre.