Virden Police & Illinois State Police investigate after man found dead

VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a man was found dead Monday in Virden.

Troopers said on Monday, shortly before midnight, Virden Police responded to a house in the 700 block of North Dye Street for a welfare check. When they got there, they went into the house and found the “lifeless body of a 58-year-old male.” They continued to say there was trauma on the man’s body that led officers to believe someone killed him.

Illinois State Police were called to assist with the on-going investigation.