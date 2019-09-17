1  of  3
Vinyl on track to outsell CD’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Vinyl records are likely to outsell CD’s in the near future.

This comes from a report by “Rolling Stone.” The music publication says this could be the first time it’s happened since 1986.

This year the Recording Industry Association of America found that CD sales were declining three times as fast as vinyl sales were growing. They also reported that vinyl sales accounted for more than a third of the revenue from physical music releases.

Even though vinyl sales are growing, streaming still dominates the music industry. “Rolling Stone” says records accounted for just 4% of total revenues for the first half of 2019.

