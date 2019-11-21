3 News Now
Vintage clothing store expands into furniture

News
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A clothing boutique is expanding its horizons.

Bohemia has been offering vintage clothing since 2013 in downtown Urbana. Now, they are offering furniture.

Bohemia owner Milea Hayes says she puts a lot of thought in what pieces she offers. “I try to find really unique vintage Items when I bring them in here. And then most all of the furniture is going to be a one of a kind piece. So, very unique. Kind of eclectic, was what we go for. An eclectic blend of vintage home furnishing, artist creations. I don’t think you’ll find it anywhere.” They celebrated their open house on November 16th. 

