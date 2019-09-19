Vintage baseball team looking for rival

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One baseball team is looking for a rival to play ball with.

The Vermilion Voles is a vintage baseball team from Danville. It’s one of more than 200 clubs that are a part of the Vintage Baseball Association. All teams play the game with rules from the 19th century, and use period appropriate clothes and gear. The Voles play with rules from 1858, while other teams may pick to play by rules from other years within the late 1800s. Players say there are quite a few changes from the modern day rules.

“Nobody walks. It doesn’t matter how many hurls, pitches, you take, you can’t walk,” said Greg “Legs” Green, Vermilion Voles hurler (pitcher). “You can strike out by swinging and missing at three balls, but you can’t walk.”

The Vernilion Voles travel around to other teams to play, from St. Louis to Chicago and Indianapolis. The closest team to them is in Decatur, but they’re hoping a team will start up even closer to home in the Champaign-Urbana area. They’re hosting a tournament to gain some interest.

It’s a three-team round robin tournament on Saturday, September 28th at Riggs Brewery in Urbana. The games start at 12:30 against the Vandalia Old Capitals and Lemont Quarrymen.