Village works to improve road safety

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders say they are planning to apply for a federal grant to improve driver and pedestrian safety along a busy route.

The Village of Savoy plans to apply for the INFRA grant for a third time this spring, after it was most recently rejected in 2019. They want to make the railroad crossing on Curtis Road just east of Route 45 safer.

Village president Joan Dykstra says the railroad crossing needs a grade separated crossing for traffic to pass underneath the train tracks.

“That is a very important component to the Village of Savoy,” Dykstra says. “Life safety, ambulance and fire trucks and pedestrians and cars – it’s a really big deal for the Village of Savoy.”

The village plans to request more than $19 million in federal funding this spring. The overall goal to cover the project is nearly $39 million. The village has secured more than $20 million so far.