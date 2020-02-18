Village working on solution for disruptive teenagers at businesses

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — People are concerned about a “large” group of teenagers who are causing issues for local businesses.

Some working at the Hickory Point mall said they’re pulling fire alarms, scream and try to start fights. They said they’ve started asking the group to leave around 6 p.m., but they said the group then moves to nearby businesses like McDonald’s and Red Lobster.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office met with the village board to discuss ways to fix the problem. Village Administrator David Strohl said their goal is to make mall patrons feel safe. During the February 3 meeting, Mayor Marilyn Johnson said two cars were damaged in the Red Lobster parking lot. She said she believes the teenagers were behind it.

Macon County deputies said at the meeting they are aware of the issue and are trying to handle the problem.

We reached out to the sheriff’s department to find out exactly what is being done, but have not heard back yet.