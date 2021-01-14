Village water mains to be replaced

MANSFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one village have been dealing with broken water mains for more than five years.

The long-awaited Water Mains Replacement Project will replace several of the Mansfield’s old, cast-iron water mains with new, PVC water mains.

Village leaders said this replacement will reduce the number of water main breaks and boil orders, and improve water quality for residents and businesses.

The project will cost approximately $970,000.

Construction will begin in April. It will stretch approximately one mile, from SOUTH COLUMBIA STREET to NEWTON STREET. and from WEST STREET to SOUTH STREET.