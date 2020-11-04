Village warns community about scam phone calls

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Village officials are warning their community about scam phone calls.

“We have recently been made aware of people in town receiving automated phone calls stating that their power is about to be disconnected,” said the Village in a Facebook post. They want the community to know those phone calls are scams.

They stated they will always identify themselves when they call and if it is not someone from their office, it is a fraudulent call. You are also reminded to never give your personal information over the phone.