SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The village board unanimously voted Wednesday night to prohibit the sales of recreational marijuana.

The board approved a sales tax in September, but held off on deciding whether to allow sales. A property owner approached them last week, saying they wanted to open a retail dispensary in the village with a company.

Savoy joins Fisher and Rantoul, two other Champaign County communities, in banning recreational sales.