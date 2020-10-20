Village to vote on requiring permits for people to gather

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Protests and gatherings earlier this year prompted the Mahomet Village Board to consider whether or not they could further regulate large gatherings before they happen.

Trustees tonight are set to vote on establishing an ordinance that requires people who wish to organize a “special event” to file a request for a permit 30 days in advance. By that ordinance’s definition, a special event is anything that meets the following criteria:

occurs partially or completely within the jurisdiction of the village,

is expected to or could disrupt normal daily functions within the village including but not limited to traffic congestion and excess noise;

or could create a public health/safety concern without proper precautions or prior planning,

uses village park or other village-owned property,

temporarily provides food service,

will use a public address or sound system,

will use portable toilets,

will conduct a raffle,

will require additional refuse receptacles,

will require safety or special fencing,

will require special street lighting or electrical service,

will require special water service,

will use stages or other temporary structures,

will require the closing of a village street,

will require the closing of an off-street parking facility,

will require the use of village barricades, will require the service of police department, fire department, ESDA, and/or public works,

will require an emergency evacuation plan,

will sell or serve alcoholic beverages, will display fireworks,

will need the services of village maintenance workers or other employees, or will require an

additional village license or permit.

Officials acknowledged that the First Amendment does protect certain rights to assemble, but added language into the ordinance that means protected events are “excluded” if they “impede traffic, require road closures, etc.”

There isn’t a fee built into that ordinance yet, but at a previous meeting, a trustee suggested that a cost representing village employee time in handling the permit could be factored into decision-making.

In meeting documents, trustees acknowledged that protests across the country — including ones in Champaign and Mahomet — prompted them to consider “formalizing” the protest “process,” which includes designating one point person for the gathering and requiring that person to sign documentation that releases the village from legal liability should issues arise.

The event point person would need to fill out a form that includes details the event’s specific plans. Officials could deny the permit altogether, but the denial could be appealed by the person organizing the event.