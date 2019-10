MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The village will discuss the idea of allowing the sale of recreational marijuana Tuesday night. It’s only a study session, so no vote will be taken.

If the village decides to allow sales, it would also include taxing it at three percent.

That meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the Administration Building.

So far in Champaign County, Champaign and Urbana have already agreed to allow sales, but Savoy said no.