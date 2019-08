ASHMORE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews had to drain a water tower after a water line was hit.

It happened in Ashmore. Crews were replacing water mains when it happened. The water tower was drained and service was cut off to the village.

When service starts again, there will be a 24-hour city-wide boil order. People who live there can check the Village of Ashmore Facebook page for updates.