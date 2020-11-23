Village sets up mailbox for Santa

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — The village of Milford’s Christmas Parade was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but that isn’t stopping the holiday spirit.

Bill and Trish Huff along with their daughter Lindsey made a mail box for families to send their letters to Santa.

Each letter mailed will get a personal reply from Saint Nick himself before Christmas.

Lyndsay Huff says she works with children, so she wanted to spread some joy during the holidays.

“I’m a nanny, I have two kids every day,” says Huff. “And you know, they’re upset, they don’t get to go to the mall and see Santa. So, this is something that they can kind of have a little connection with Santa and not be around people or anything.”

Santa’s mailbox is located at Village Hall. It will be open throughout the holidays.