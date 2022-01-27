Village repairing water main breaks; school out for the day

Update 3:20 p.m. Thursday:

Oakwood mayor Heather McArty said residents can pick up one gallon of water at Village Hall (106 South Scott Street) Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Five-gallon jugs from Culligan are also available at 107 Fairchild Street in Danville on Thursday or Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McArty said barring no new issues, water should be flowing again by Thursday night.



***



Original story:



OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Oakwood schools are not holding classes Thursday and residents are scrambling to get bottled water as the village deals with water main breaks that have left the community with no H2O.

A brief statement on the school district website from Superintendent Larry Maynard said in part, “We will have to take an emergency day for all schools. Stay warm!”

Utility Services of Illinois Inc. said in an online statement, “We are continuing to make repairs and during this time customers may see fluctuations in their water pressure.” Customers with questions can call 1-800-831-2359.

Oakwood mayor Heather McArty confirmed the village had no water as on Thursday afternoon. She said officials were looking to have water brought in. McArty said the cold weather caused the breaks. “Our infrastructure is old,” she said, but she noted Utility Services of Illinois has been doing reglar upkeep as best they can.