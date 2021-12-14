ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA) – The village president in Roberts said Tuesday morning that residents should be able to resume full water use by the end of Tuesday.



Posting on a Facebook page devoted to village updates, Matt Vaughan said a hole in a pipe around 140 feet underground was the reason the village’s main water well failed this week. Vaughan said crews are repairing the hole Tuesday, and he expected to lift restrictions on water use by the end of the day. At that time, Vaughan said the village will be under a boil order.



The long-term focus for Vaughan, though, will be how to pay for repairs to the main well and the back-up well that has been down. Vaughan earlier said it would cost $8,000 to $10,000 just to get crews on-scene to repair the main well. Vaughan noted Roberts is a small village with limited funds. So he hoped the state would help out.