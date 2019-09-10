Village President resigns

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Village President, Brodie Farrar, resigned on Monday night.

Two village trustees also resigned. One of them is Farrar’s wife. These resignations come amidst allegations of eavesdropping on and obstruction of justice involving the Atwood police department.

The resignations were announced at the beginning of what was scheduled as a village board meeting. The meeting can’t happen because with three board members resigning, there is no quorum.

Employees can’t be paid until the board reaches quorum. Village bills can’t be paid either.

Farrar posted his resignation letter on social media. Part of it reads:

“Due to recent continual negativity and what seems like a desire to cause harm to myself and the Village, I feel this is the best decision for the board and myself. The board has become unable to effect the change and progress that was desired, simply due to the ongoing desire of others to handicap the board through rumors, bad mouthing, and attempts to over-run meetings. While I have enjoyed serving this community, I don’t feel that forward progress will be possible in this current climate. The rumors and lies that have been spoken about me are just beyond what anyone should have to deal with, let alone someone that is basically a volunteer for the Village. I have worked tirelessly over the last two and a half years donating time, money and items in order to make things happen for the village. I no longer have a drive or motivation to help in these ways, and it is for this reason that I feel that I should no longer serve the Village. I hope, in my absence the board is able to make more progress and effect more positive change in the coming years.”

This is a developing story.