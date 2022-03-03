CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Chatham and its president are mourning the loss of longtime trustee Matthew Mau after he was killed in a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.
Mau, 38, was the driver of a van that crashed into the side of a semi-truck on Route 128 at 2100 North Road near Findley. He and his passenger – 26-year-old Morgan Wickham of Springfield – died from their injuries.
Dave Kimsey, Chatham Village President, released the following statement on Thursday to the Chatham community:
Dear Chatham Community,
With great sadness, I have learned of the unexpected passing of longtime Chatham trustee Matthew Mau. Matt was a village trustee for 11 years (from 2009 to 2013 and from 2015 to now). He always worked for the betterment of the village and its residents. His pride in our community was evident through his service as a trustee, his support of the VFW and American Legion, his involvement as a Shrine Mason, his participation in local events, and his constant involvement in and joy for political campaigns. While working with Matt during my tenure as village president and trustee, I came to appreciate his deep knowledge of Chatham’s history and counted on him as a sounding board for community decisions. With his gregarious personality, Matt was reliably consistent in his ability to share his position on his passions. A perpetually kind man, Matt never seemed to meet a stranger. He had a knack for knowing when his friends needed a pick-me-up or encouragement and would be there to deliver it. I will miss his calls and messages checking in on me, the way he made time to ask how my family was, and how he could draw a laugh from nearly any conversation. Matt was a vibrant part of the Chatham community. News of his passing will have a profound effect on everyone who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.Dame Kimsey, Chatham Village President