CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Chatham and its president are mourning the loss of longtime trustee Matthew Mau after he was killed in a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.

Mau, 38, was the driver of a van that crashed into the side of a semi-truck on Route 128 at 2100 North Road near Findley. He and his passenger – 26-year-old Morgan Wickham of Springfield – died from their injuries.

Dave Kimsey, Chatham Village President, released the following statement on Thursday to the Chatham community: