Village prepares for upcoming Easter event

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Easter Bunny will be making a stop in Vermilion County at the end of the month.

The Village of Tilton is holding an Easter egg hunt for families on March 27th. Organizers say they had to cancel some activities last year because of the pandemic.

They will hide over 3,000 eggs at the ballpark in Tilton. Kids up to the age of 13 can hunt for them and get candy and gifts.

“We’re all about the community and what we can do and what we can do to help,” says Bob Finley. “We’ve got a great backing of local businesses, big businesses down to small ones, and whenever we have events, they’re more than willing to step up and help.”

Anyone is welcome to join in on the fun and you must register for this event.

You can find more information here.