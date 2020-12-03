Village plans its first Christmas parade

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has led to the cancellation of a number of holiday events, but one village has decided to hold it’s first ever Christmas parade.

Santa will be stopping in downtown Philo on Friday to spread some holiday cheer. Families can look forward to many goodies. Hot chocolate will be available outside of Philo Tavern.

Organizers are requiring people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“With all the disappointments this year, we just wanted a way to celebrate Christmas safely and together,” says Organizer Julie Pioletti.

The Grinch might also make an appearance. The parade will begin on Washington street and starts at 7.