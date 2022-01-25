Village planning honorary streets for former mayor, police officer

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A longtime mayor and a police officer who called the village home are expected to be the latest people to get honorary streets in St. Joseph.

The village board Tuesday night is set to vote on the honor for BJ Hackler and Aaron Landers. Hackler was St. Joseph’s mayor for 36 years before retiring in 2017. He died in September of 2021. Village Administrator Joe Hackney said Hackler’s name will go on a sign at the intersection of Lincoln and Main streets.

Landers was a St. Joseph resident and University of Illinois police lieutenant who was killed in an off-duty crash in August of 2021. Hackney said Landers’ honorary street will be on Aspen Court, which is the area where he lived.

Hackney said village trustee Art Rapp proposed the two honors. St. Joseph already has four honorary streets: the late track star Marianne Dickerson, retired teacher John McDannald, and two people who died serving their country in Iraq – David Audo and Danny Kimme.