WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Woodland has been placed under a boil order until further notice.

Mayor Ricky Grosvenor says due to a major malfunction with a switcher, they needed to shut the water down and drain the main water tank.

Grosvenor says they are rebuilding the water pressure and refilling the tank. He adds they need to test the water to make sure it is safe; samples will be sent to the state on Monday.

Grosvenor is asking everyone to boil their water or drink bottled water until they receive testing results.