WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order has been issued for the entire Village of White Heath beginning tomorrow morning.

Erik Berkman with White Heath Water Works said they are making repairs beginning Friday at 8 a.m., and the entire village will be under a boil order during the work until further notice.

He said once they pass all water quality testing, they will lift the boil order. They will also update WCIA when they do so.