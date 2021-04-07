Village of Westville leaders continue discussion on natural gas pricing

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Westville is holding a meeting Wednesday night to address a gas pricing issue.

This comes after village leaders said they were charged $1.2 million by their natural gas supplier, Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

Now, leaders want to continue their discussion regarding the gas company and how they want to proceed. The meeting will be held Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Gym on North State Street.

In addition to discussing gas pricing, leaders will also talk about possible golf cart ordinance amendments.