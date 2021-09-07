Village of Thomasboro officials search for suspect accused of shutting down power to lift station

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Village of Thomasboro are looking for someone they said shut down the power to the lift station on Monday.

In a Facebook post, officials said a 4-door sedan pulled up to the lift station south of the Public Works building. A man then got out of the car and urinated by the power board. He exposed himself to passing cars and then shut off the power switch on the lift station.

Photo Courtesy: Village of Thomasboro Facebook page

Officials said this is a serious offense. “Basically, by shutting the power off to the lift station the sewage is not circulated and it begins to build up.”

If you know anything about this person, call the Village of Thomasboro.