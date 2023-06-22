SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — One Savoy woman got her start in the village on Church Street. Now, Joan Dykstra will have that street named after her.

The first woman village president says her roots run deep on her block and to be honored with a street sign is her love toward Savoy shown back to her.

She started her political career, raised her family, and still lives on Church Street. Dykstra says she’s seen the street go from a country road to having sidewalks. She’s seen buildings go up and come down.

While she’s no longer village president she says she still has big plans for her town.

“I am not going anywhere. I have just been appointed to the Police and Fire Commission. I’m working with Larry Kanfor and Dee Shonkwiler on a farmer’s market. So, I plan on continuing to be a part of Savoy. I love Church Street. I love Savoy, and it’s a part of me,” said Dykstra.

Dykstra says moving to Savoy wasn’t originally her first choice. But if she had the option to do it all over again– nothing would change.