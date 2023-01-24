SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy has activated snow routes ahead of the incoming winter storm set to hit Central Illinois.

No parking is permitted along designated snow routes to facilitate safe and efficient snow removal and to prevent damage to vehicles parked on the street. A detailed listing

and a map of snow routes can be found here.

The village encourages drivers to provide plenty of room for snowplows to operate, monitor

the weather forecast, allow themselves extra time for travel, and consider avoiding travel during

hazardous conditions.

They will also notify everyone when on-street parking can resume.