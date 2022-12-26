RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Ridge Farm is under a boil order due to a water main break that happened on Christmas.

The boil order affects the area of First Financial Bank to the 1200 block of S. State St. and Route One and E. Ridge St. The Village said that people in the area should boil water at least five minutes before using it.

The boil order will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest when laboratory sampling confirms that the water quality has been fully restored.