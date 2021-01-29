Village of Rantoul partners with health groups to hold community-based COVID vaccination clinic

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held on February 3 & 4 in Rantoul.

In a news release, OSF officials said they will hold the clinic, in partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Village of Rantoul, at the Rantoul Youth Center. The clinic will be available to county residents 65 & older as well as in-person staff for “State of Illinois approved early childhood and daycare facilities and K-12 school employees.” Those wishing to attend must show their employment verification.

You can make an appointment online or by calling (217) 892-6844. If you do not feel well, officials ask that you call or email to reschedule.

“Because vaccine quantities remain limited, those who wish to receive a vaccination must have an appointment,” said Courtney Luth, director of physician offices in Champaign-Urbana, OSF Medical Group. “Patients will need to bring their insurance card, wear a mask, and plan to stay for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation, and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper portion of their arm for the injection.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but health care providers are allowed to charge an administrative fee to cover distribution-related costs. “Insurance plans and governmental payers are required to pay for the administration fees with no out-of-pocket expense to patients,” said officials. “OSF HealthCare also believes no individual should have to pay for this administrative fee and will not pass the costs on to anyone without insurance.” If you receive a bill for that fee or a notice from your insurance company that the fee was applied toward your deductible, OSF officials ask that you call (800) 421-5700.

Additionally, officials want the community to know that you cannot get coronavirus from the vaccine.

“Any possible side-effects, such as a sore arm or headache, is the body’s natural immune system response,” said Dr. Andrew Zasada, MD, OSF Medical Group primary care physician.” The side effects indicate the vaccine is working and the body is learning to fight COVID-19. If someone is then exposed to COVID-19, the body would respond in a way it has been trained.”