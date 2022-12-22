RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it.

The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911.

The Village of Rantoul also reminded people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, and pets. All pets, they said, should be brought indoors or have an established warming shelter. Outside water and food dishes should also be managed in a way to ensure food and water will not freeze or become inedible.

More information can be found by calling the Village of Rantoul at 217-892-6800.