PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – People in Philo village gathered to celebrate the remodeling of one of its oldest playgrounds and commemorate one of its finest members.

Hazen Park honored Mary Schumacher, a well-known person in Philo. Larry Franks, Philo mayor, said her work as a catholic schoolteacher was great. He said the state-of-the-art park is just a small token of the legacy she left on the village.

“She was a very, very hardworking person. Very kind and community oriented. Philo meant so much to her and her husband.”

The Mayor said the park cost more than $100,000 to build and upgrades were 100% funded by sponsors and people in the village.