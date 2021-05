PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Village of Pesotum said some residents will have a change in their commutes Wednesday morning. This comes after a train derailed on Tuesday night.

They said all crossings from 200N to 600N are closed. Additionally, Route 45 is closed.

Those who live on the west side of town can get to Route 45 using Madison Street to 57, according to officials. If you live on the east side, you can get out of town using Adams Street and going the back-way.