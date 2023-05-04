MOWEAQUA, Ill., (WCIA) — Moweaqua officials say they’re looking to hire a school resource officer for Central A&M High School.

Chief of Police Chris Hale said crime around the village isn’t the problem. However, events across the nation like the Nashville school shooting prompted them to recruit an officer for the school.

“We place people with firearms to protect our politicians. We sometimes protect banks with firearms,” Hale said. “So, protecting our kids, I think, is just the natural thing to do.”

Hale isn’t the only one who thinks this is a good idea.

Village Treasurer Courtney Dalton said her daughter will be attending Central A&M next school year. Though it’s only a few minutes away, she said she still gets anxious about her children’s safety at school.

“I worry every day,” Dalton said. “I know my kids go to a small school. I know they have the best teachers. I know we have good people in the community, but I still worry. It’s a parent’s worry, all the time. So, I just think it’s more of a peace of mind thing.”

Dalton said an officer isn’t just another layer of protection. They can also help students feel comfortable around the police.

“It’s an added benefit that they get to relate to them in their environment,” Dalton said. “If they’re at the school, they can communicate with the children on their level in their space which I think is important. Even for our older high school kids when they get pulled over it might be a scary experience. But if they were known, they know them and they work with them on a daily basis, I think that’s a good relationship and important.”

Central A&M hasn’t selected anyone for the position yet. Those who apply must meet certain criteria including three years of experience, formal training in juvenile law, and active shooter training.