Fourth of July celebrations will have a different look for the village of Homer this year.

They usually light off fireworks every fourth in the empty field behind village hall, but this year, that won’t happen.

The village president said it would cost them three time more than usual this year because of inflation and supply chain issues.

Instead, they are expanding the celebration into two days. July 3-4 there will be live music, bands and a beer tent with the parade still happening on the fourth.