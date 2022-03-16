HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Homer said via Facebook that its first annual Freedom and Music Fest is officially scheduled.

The village is planning to hold the festival on the 4th of July and is in the process of planning the event’s festivities. The village is looking for food trucks, vendors, bands and volunteers to take part, with vendor forms expected to be released soon.

The village said that fireworks will not be a part of this year’s festivities, but they are planning that for the next year and following years.

The village said it will provide updates as things progress.