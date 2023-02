HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Harristown, located between Decatur and Niantic, announced that a boil order is currently in effect for part of the village.

Misty Peters with the village said the boil order is in effect for Harristown residents who live between 5020 W. Main St. and 5245 W. Main St through Friday.

Peters said updates about the boil order will be issued at a later time.