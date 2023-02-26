GREENUP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Greenup turned off the water tower on Sunday to repair a water leak.
Greenup Village Clerk Jill Kimble said once the water leak is repaired and turned back on, the village will be under a boil order.
