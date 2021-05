FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — A problem with the Village of Fisher’s property tax bills has been fixed.

Last month, WCIA reported that unfiled paperwork meant people there saw a steep increase in their bills when they were mailed out.

The mayor said the county treasurer told the Village the corrected rate would be going to the software company Monday and then the tax bills would rerun with the new rate. Those modified bills should go out either Friday or next Monday.