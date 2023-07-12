FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — One small town in Champaign County is prepping for its continuing growth. The Village of Fisher is building new duplexes and adding on to subdivisions.

Mayor Michael Bayler says the town went from roughly 1,500 people to more than 2,000 in just two decades. And he says there are no signs of slowing down. So, he’s making sure the village is caught up. But housing is just part of the work being done to get and keep people.

Bayler says new businesses, fitness centers, and parks are just some of what’s on the horizon for the community.

“We just got to kind of continue to grow with what how many people we’re bringing into town, you know, and what they want,” said Bayler, “But I think if you have a good school system, a nice safe community to live in, we’re attracting a lot of people and it’s nice.”

Some of the houses being built are already sold. Bayler says people can expect to see some of the changes within the next year.