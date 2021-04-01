Village of Dieterich park improvements

DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are coming to Liberty Park in the Village of Dieterich.

The village posted on Facebook two photos showing a new fishing pier and pavilion are nearing completion.

The village says the projects will bring the site in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There’s a zero-step entry from the parking lot to the pier, as well as for the tennis courts.

WCIA is told an Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant is covering half the costs. The total amount tallies at $600,000.

The village is also bringing in new benches and playground equipment.