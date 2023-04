BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Bismarck in Vermilion County is currently under a boil order.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School shared on social media from the Bismarck Water Department that Conexxus hit a water main Tuesday afternoon. It is in the process of being repaired at this time.

Officials said there is no time frame for when water will be restored.

The village will be under a boil order until further notice.