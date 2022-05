BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents of the Village of Bethany have been advised to enter a boil order due to a water main breaking Tuesday night.

Officials said that they believe the water main broke on its own due to the strain of draining water from the tower while it has been under repair for the past week.

Many residents report having little to no water pressure in their homes.

Crews are currently working to resolve the issue.