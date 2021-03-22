Village of Bement working with Norfolk Southern Corp. to address blocked train crossings

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders in Bement are working with Norfolk Southern Corp. to address concerns over trains blocking all three village crossings for extended periods of time.

Officials said their concerns were that when the crossings are blocked, it delays ambulances from getting to emergency scenes, as well as generally disrupting people’s work commute.

Their biggest concern is that parked trains also block students’ access to school, meaning some students will risk getting hurt or stuck while crossing through the get to school on time.

Village Board President Pat Tieman said he feels optimistic about the conversations the Village has had with Norfolk and IDOT. He said in the meantime, if you would like to file a complaint, click here.