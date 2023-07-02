ARGENTA (WCIA) — Village of Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke announced the village is currently under a boil order until further notice.

Mayor Luedke reported the village has no water at this time. She said there has been a problem at the water plant, and village officials are currently working on the problem.

The village said the recent storms in the area have caused issues with the water plant controls.

The village shared on social media that they anticipate the boil order continuing through at least Tuesday, July 4. They said they will notify the public when the boil order has been lifted.

Village officials are advising everyone to conserve water until further notice. They also said the Argenta Fire Department has water available for anyone that needs it, but it is not for drinking. They said it may be used to flush toilets or for general cleaning.