WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — One community is looking for more toys for their toy drive.

Village officials say they are collecting toys for the Lions Club. The donations will be taken to the Lions Club on December 13. They will then be distributed on December 14 along with food baskets for families. They will be distributed at the Warrensburg Fire Department.

Toys can be dropped off at the Warrensburg Village Hall from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.