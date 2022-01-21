Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt.

Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll include it in next year’s budget he brings to the village board.

Law enforcement in Champaign, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Illinois, Rantoul, Danville, Decatur, and Springfield all use or will use the technology, while Urbana elected leaders said no.

Separately in Mahomet, the village board recently signed off on equipping the village’s 11 officers with body cameras. The cost would be $11,200 a year for five years.