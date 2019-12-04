Village leaders to vote on recreational marijuana sales

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders will vote on an ordinance Wednesday night that would allow recreational marijuana sales.



The board initially decided not to allow the sale of recreational marijuana back in September, but at the time, leaders voted to approve a sales tax on it if the village’s stance on sales changed in the future. According to village manager Dick Helton, a property owner approached the village in late November expressing an interest in working with an already-established company to open a retail dispensary in Savoy. The company is also looking at other locations in Champaign.



Helton would not comment on the ordinance or provide details on who was interested in opening a dispensary in Savoy. The ordinance comes less than a month until recreational marijuana is legalized throughout Illinois.