Village leaders push for full census participation with community event

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — State and federal funding could be affected in the next four years if people don’t properly fill out their census information. Leaders in Rantoul say the response rate isn’t where it needs to be, but they have a plan in place.

“Every year the government distributes $670 billion dollars in federal funds that’s dispersed throughout the nation,” says Community Services director Ken Turner. “We want to make sure that the Village of Rantoul receives it’s portion.”

It only comes around every ten years, but the census makes a huge impact.

For every household in Rantoul that doesn’t fill out a census form, the village misses out on $14,000.

“It’s a lot of money on the table,” says Mayor Charles Smith. “What we’re trying to do is increase our awareness to the public that we need those types of monies to meet their demands.”

Rantoul’s 2020 response rate so far is at 60 percent. That’s nearly ten percent down from the last census. The mayor says full participation is crucial this time around.

“This community is getting ready to really take off, and we’re going to have more demands put up on us because of the economic growth and people moving to the community,” says Smith.

Rantoul leaders say the village is in a revitalization period. They need every penny they can get to put into business development, public transportation, healthcare, schools and more.

That’s why Rantoul is hosting two “Shape Your Future” events this week. They’ll be in the Southepointe area of town (220 E Frost Ave) with laptops and people to help you fill out the census right on the spot, along with some food and surprise giveaways.

“All you have to do is just show up, whether you have a form or not. We’ll assist you,” says Turner.

The first census event was on Thursday evening. The second one will be on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM.